Ghanaian Jarell Quansah scores winner as England beat Italy to reach EURO U-19 final

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was the hero on Tuesday, scoring a late winner for England in their 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Euro U-19 semi-final.

Quansah, who is of Ghanaian descent, powered England to the tournament final, where they will face Israel, who stunned France.

England fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty but substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Quansah headed home the winner in the 82nd minute.

Despite having played for England at the youth levels, Quansah, who signed a professional contract with Liverpool in 2019, is still eligible to represent Ghana at senior level.

Last season, the 19-year-old stylish centre-back made 23 appearances for Liverpool's youth team across all competitions.

The Ghana Football Association has been monitoring the progress of Quansah.