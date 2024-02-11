Ghanaian Kamaldeen Sulemana returns from injury to help Southampton beat Huddersfield

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana returned from injury, helping Southampton secure a 5-3 victory over Huddersfield Town in the English Championship on Saturday.

Sulemana, who had been sidelined since late November, came on as a substitute in the 71st minute, replacing Stuart Armstrong at the St. Mary's Stadium.

The 20-year-old's return to action comes at a good time for Southampton, who are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Huddersfield took the lead through Sorba Thomas in the 36th minute, with David Kasumu doubling their advantage just before halftime.

However, Southampton fought back strongly in the second half, with Joe Rothwell scoring twice quickly to level the scores.

Alex Matos restored Huddersfield's lead in the 65th minute, but an own goal from Tom Lees brought Southampton back into the game.

The hosts then sealed their victory with late goals from SÃ©kou Mara and Samuel Edozie in the 84th and 90th minutes, respectively.

With Sulemana back in action, Southampton will be looking to build on their momentum and push for a strong finish to the season.

Currently occupying the second spot in the Championship table, the team is poised for a return to the top flight if they continue producing impressive results like this one.