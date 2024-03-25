Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo receives commemorative legacy cap after making England debut

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been presented with his commemorative legacy cap after making his debut for England.

The 18-year-old English-born Ghanaian was handed his first cap after replacing Connor Gallagher in the second half of the international friendly against Brazil.

Mainoo becomes the 1280th player to play for the English national team following his cameo on Saturday night.

After the game, manager Gareth Southgate presented the commemorative cap to the youngster alongside fellow debutants Ezri Konsa and Anthony Gordon.

Despite making his debut for England, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana due to his parents heritage.

However, it seems the teen sensation impressed Southgate with his performance against the five-time world champions.

Mainoo could add another appearance to his international career when England plays Belgium in midweek before the March break is over.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Endrick scored the only goal as Brazil defeated England at Wembley.