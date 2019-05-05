VIDEO: Ghanaian leftback Solomon Afroto hits brace as Al Shorta earn famous win over Al Hilal in Sudan

Ghanaian left back Solomon Afroto produced a sensational performance on Friday night to help his side, Al Shorta earn a famous victory over Al Hilal Omdurman in the Sudan Premier League.

Afroto netted twice as Al Shorta come from a goal down to beat Hilal, who were CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalist this season, 2-1 at home.

Al Hilal took the lead on the half-hour mark and held on until the break.

After recess, Shorta worked hard and they were rewarded with the equalizer scored by Solomon Afroto.

Afroto then netted the winner with a simple tap in to send Shorta fourth on the Sudanese topflight Zone B table.

The natural left back operated is ambidextrous. He demonstrated that in the match as he operated as a right back in the match.

In the past, he has featured as a left wing-back and also on the left side of midfield.

Below is a video of Afroto's winning goal