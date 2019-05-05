VIDEO: Ghanaian leftback Solomon Afroto hits brace as Al Shorta earn famous win over Al Hilal in Sudan

Ghanaian left back Solomon Afroto produced a sensational performance on Friday night to help his side, Al Shorta earn a famous victory over Al Hilal Omdurman in the Sudan Premier League.
Afroto netted twice as Al Shorta come from a goal down to beat Hilal, who were CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalist this season, 2-1 at home.
Al Hilal took the lead on the half-hour mark and held on until the break.
After recess, Shorta worked hard and they were rewarded with the equalizer scored by Solomon Afroto.
Afroto then netted the winner with a simple tap in to send Shorta fourth on the Sudanese topflight Zone B table.
The natural left back operated is ambidextrous. He demonstrated that in the match as he operated as a right back in the match.
In the past, he has featured as a left wing-back and also on the left side of midfield.
Below is a video of Afroto's winning goal