Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce delivers Ergotelis a dramatic late leveller at Volos NFC

Albert Bruce dramatic leveller earned Ergotelis a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Volos NFC in the Greek Football League on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian scored a minute into injury time to hand the visitors a point at the Dimotiko Stadio Neapolis Volou.

It was the first goal for the former Ghana Under-20 star since he joined the side from fellow Greek side Panegialios FC.

He has played full throttle in the side's opening five games so far.

Bruce has also started and finished all three cup games since the start of the season.