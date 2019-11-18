Ghanaian midfielder Alimeyawu Salifu joins Italian side ACD Portomansuè

Midfielder Alimeyawu Salifu has joined Italian lower tier side ACD Portomansuè on a free transfer.

The 24-year old moved to Portomansuè after a difficult spell at Agnonese.

He joins a free agent and is expected to quickly integrate with the squad for the rest of the campaign.

The highly rated midfielder, previously played for Hellas Verona, Modena and Bologna.

He was tipped to make waves in Italy after showing his potential in the lower tiers.

However, Salifu is yet to hit his strides in Italian football.