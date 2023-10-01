Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson named MOTM after two assists in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson was named man of the match after shining brightly in RB Salzburg's dominant away performance against SC Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The match ended with a 4-0 victory for Salzburg at the Planet Pure Stadion.

Amankwah Forson, a former WAFA midfielder, played a pivotal role in his team's triumph by providing two crucial assists. In the 21st minute, he set up Roko Simic for a goal, followed by another assist to Oumar Solet just four minutes later.

Red Bull Salzburg's comprehensive win was sealed with additional goals from Karim Konate and Oscar Gloukh.

This victory showcased the team's dominance and extended their lead at the top of the league table.

Forson's performance was instrumental in securing all three maximum points for Red Bull Salzburg, further solidifying his growing reputation in Austrian football. With one goal and two assists in just eight league appearances this season, Forson is becoming an invaluable asset to his team.