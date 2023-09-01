Ghanaian midfielder Amos Acheampong seals move to Sitra Club in Bahrain

Ghanaian midfielder Amos Acheampong has sealed a move to Sitra Club in Bahrain on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Acheampong has signed a one-year deal with the Sitra-based club on free transfer after leaving Legon Cities FC after his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old made 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League last season, scoring once.

Acheampong is expected to strengthen the Sitra Club midfield in the Bahraini Premier League this campaign.

He has previously played for Great Olympics, Bechem United, Welwalo Adigrat, Mekelle Kenema, Amidaus Professionals, and Real Tamale United.

He was part of the Ghana squad during the qualifiers for the 2022 CHAN tournament, where he scored one of the penalties against Nigeria.