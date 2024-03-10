Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye scores as Wolfsberger draw against Altach in Bundesliga

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye showcased his talent once again, scoring for Wolfsberger AC in a 1-1 draw against SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

Boakye, a former WAFA star, secured the lead with a goal just nine minutes into the game after he was set up by Bosnian defender Adis Jasic.

Altach responded quickly with Vesel Demaku, equalizing in the 15th minute. Despite both teams' efforts in the second period, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Boakye's impressive season continues, having scored six goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances for Wolfsberger.

The 23-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in securing a point for his team in the week 22 clash at the Lavanttal Arena.

Boakye's consistency adds to the excitement in the world of Ghanaian football talents.

Wolfsberger are 8th on the Austrian Bundesliga standings with 30 points after 22 rounds.