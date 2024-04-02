Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah on target as Helsingborgs triumph

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah was on target on the opening day of the Swedish Superettan on Monday when Helsingborgs IF outplayed Gefle IF.

Acquah scored one of the goals to help Helsingborg secure a 3-2 victory over Gefle at away at the Gavlevallen as the 2024 season got underway.

The visitors scored the opening of the match in the 23rd minute after Swedish forward Taylor Silverholt put them ahead after converting a penalty kick.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian extended their Helsingborgs lead a few moments later after connecting a pass from Wilhelm Loeper.

Midfielder Adrian Edqvist reduced the deficit just two minutes into the second half, but Loeper restored the two-goal advantage from the spot in the 59th minute.

Edqvist scored again in the 76th minute to pull one back for Gefle.

Acquah, formerly of Ebusua Dwarfs, had a decent campaign with Helsingborgs last term with 27 appearances, scoring twice.

He begins the new season on the bright with a goal in the first league match of the season.