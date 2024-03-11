Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna joins Moldovan club Pretrocub

Ghanaian attacking midfielder David Abagna has joined Moldovan club FC Petrocub Hincesti.

The former Real Tamale United captain signed a deal to join Petrocub on loan from Sudanese giants Al Hilal for the rest of the season.

Abagna was immediately handed his debut after coming on for Corneliu Cotogoi in the second half of the 5-0 thrashing of Balti in the Moldovan topflight league.

"David Abagna made his debut for Petrocub in the match of the first stage of the second phase with CSF Balti. David was born on 9/09/1998. He is developing as a central midfielder and was loaned for a year from Al Hilal (Sudan). He ticked 4 matches for the national team of Ghana," wrote the club announcing the arrival of the midfielder.

He is expected to play a key role for the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led club for the rest of the season as they eye league success.

The former Black Galaxies star joins compatriots Razak Abalora and Seidu Bassit at the club.