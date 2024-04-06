Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna scores as Petrocub secures big win in Moldova

Ghanaian midfielder David Sandan Abagna proved instrumental for CS Petrocub as he secured a crucial goal in their commanding 3-0 triumph over FC Milsami Orhei in the Moldovan Super Liga Championship clash on Saturday.

Abagna's decisive strike, arriving in the storage time sealed the victory for CS Petrocub, complementing goals scored by Vladimir Ambros in the 29th minute and Mihail Platica in the 93rd minute.

This standout performance underscores Abagna's promising start with Petrocub since joining the club in February 2024.

His recent goal adds to his tally following a noteworthy contribution in the Moldovan Cup victory over Stauceni, where he helped secure a 4-1 win.

With his proficiency in front of goal evident, Abagna is poised to play a pivotal role in Petrocub's upcoming matches as the team aims to maintain their impressive form in the league.

CS Petrocub currently leads the league table, boasting 10 points from four games, signaling a strong start to their campaign.