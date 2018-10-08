Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga happy with his progress at German side Greuther Fürth

Ghanaian winger David Atanga says Greuther Fürth is the right place for his to develop after an explosive start to the season in the German Bundesliga II.

The midfielder seems to have settled at the club after scoring his debut Bundesliga II goal in their 1-1 draw Jahn Regensberg.

The former Ghana U-20 star opened the scoring in the 49th minute before Marco Greuther leveled for the away side.

Atanga was happy to score his first in the lower tier of German football. He posted,"Thank God for my debut goal for the @ kleeblattfuerth but very unfortunate we couldn't get the needed three points."

The on loan Red Bull Salzburg player added he is at the right place to develop his game having enjoyed more minutes on the pitch at Greuther Fürth.

"I feel very comfortable in the team. I realize that I can develop myself here and believe that I have already learned a lot, "Atanga looks back at his first months with the shamrock.

"I am happy that I can help the team with my missions. We invest a lot and want to improve together in training and games. Then of course it's nice for us all, that it has worked quite well in the league. "

