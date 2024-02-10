Ghanaian midfielder Eric Esso signs for Kaya FC in Philippines

Philippines giants Kaya Futbol Club have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Eric Esso in a permanent transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder signs for the Filipino champions on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak a few weeks ago.

Esso sealed his move to the Southeast Asian country on Saturday after passing his mandatory medical examination and putting pen to paper.

The former AshantiGold SC player joins Kaya on an initial short-term contract with an option to extend at the end of the current season.

Esso played only eight matches in the current Ghana Premier League campaign before parting company with the Phobians in the second transfer window.

He managed to feature for Hearts in the Ghanaian top-flight 30 times during his first spell last season, having joined from AshantiGold.

Kaya is a Filipino professional football club based in Iloilo City. They play in the Philippines Football League, the highest tier of football in the Philippines. The club has won one league title, three Copa Paulino Alcantara, and one UFL Cup.