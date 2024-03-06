Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu excited about joining French club

Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu has expressed her excitement about joining French club FC Fleury 91 Feminines.

The 21-year-old took to her Twitter page to share her enthusiasm, posting "New home @FCF91_feminines ðŸ™ðŸ¾".

Badu, who is a key member of Ghana's senior women's team Black Queens, has signed a contract with FC Fleury 91 Feminines that will keep her at the club until 2025.

She previously played for Avaldsnes in Norway for two seasons, scoring two goals in 25 appearances.

However, the club was relegated from the Toppserien last season.

The former Hasaacas star was unveiled alongside Cameroon international Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele.

Badu has had a successful career so far, being named the 2022 CAF Women Youth Player of the Year and the CAF Women Interclub Player of the Year.

Her move to France marks a new chapter in her career as she looks to continue her development and success in the women's game.

Badu's signing with FC Fleury 91 Feminines represents a great opportunity for her to showcase her skills and further establish herself as one of the top female players in the world.