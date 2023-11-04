Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung scores as Greuther Furth beat Kaiserslautern

German-born Ghanaian midfielder, Gideon Jung scored his first goal of the season to inspire Greuther Furth to victory against Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga II on Saturday.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring as Greuther Furth travelled to the Fritz Walter Stadion to collect all three points with a 2-0 win.

Jung finished off a brilliant move from the visitors, firing home from a Julian Green assist.

Green went from provider to scorer after netting from the penalty spot just nine minutes into the second half.

The win sends Greuther Furth sixth on the Bundesliga II table as the pursuit of promotion continues for the Cloverleaves.

Jung has made nine appearances for this season and scored a goal for Greuther Furth.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Dusseldorf, Jung is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite playing for Germany at youth levels.