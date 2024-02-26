Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh's strike earns Hapoel Hadera a 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh showcased his scoring prowess once again, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory for Hapoel Hadera as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem in a round 23 fixture of the Israeli topflight league.

The game kicked off with an electric atmosphere as both teams fought tooth and nail for dominance.

It was Donyoh who drew first blood for Hapoel Hadera, finding the back of the net in the opening minutes of the game with a clinical finish.

However, Hapoel Jerusalem responded swiftly, with Matan Hozez converting a penalty in the eighth minute to level the scoreline, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Despite the best efforts of both teams to break the deadlock, the remainder of the match saw a fierce battle in midfield and solid defensive displays from both sides, resulting in a hard-fought stalemate.

For Donyoh, it was another standout performance, adding to his impressive tally since his return to the Israeli topflight from Cypriot side Apollon.

With two goals and one assist in just three appearances, the Ghanaian midfielder has proven to be a key asset for Hapoel Hadera, contributing significantly to their campaign in the league.