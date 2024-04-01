Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana scores belter to secure point for Cagliari against Hellas Verona

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana scored a scorcher to snatch a point for Cagliari in their Serie A clash against Hellas Verona on Easter Monday.

The 20-year-old needed only two minutes to announce his presence after striking the ball hard and low to beat the Verona goalkeeper.

Sulemana replaced Alessandro Deiola in the 72nd minute and netted the all-important equaliser in the 74th minute.

It was his second goal of the campaign after making 14 appearances in the Italian topflight this season.

The Sunyani-born defensive midfielder joined Cagliari in the summer transfer window after an outstanding spell with Verona, the club he helped stay in the league last season.

He is expected to play a pivotal role for the club for the remaining matches in the 2023/24 campaign as Cagliari continue their fight for survival.