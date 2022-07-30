Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie to star in Turkish Super Cup between Sivasspor and Trabzonspor

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie is expected to play an influential role when Sivasspor take on Trabzonspor in Turkish Super Cup.

The match scheduled for Saturday night will usher in the new season and both teams are expected to give it their all for the trophy at stake.

Cofie was impressive and helped Sivasspor win the Turkish Cup last season, beating compatriot Joseph Attamah Larweh’s Kayserispor in the final.

Trabzonspor on the other hand won their first league crown in nearly four decades against all odds.

Cofie is feeling confident ahead of tonight’s match.

“All our preseason games went well and physically we are prepared to start the season heads up even though it will take couple of games to get to our utmost form for the season”

“The final pre season preparation in Austria went well which we finished with 2-0 win against Qatari side Al Sharjah”said Cofie.

The new season will start next month with Sivasspor hoping for a better finish in the league, defending their Cup title and impressing in Europe.

The workaholic Cofie will hope against any injuries in a very busy football year where his availability to feature for both club and country will hinge on.

“It’s going to be a difficult game as always because they are a very good side and have also beefed their team for their champions league campaign.”

“It’s a start of a marathon season full of competitions we would be involved in. I am very optimistic and a spirit of hardwork with Gods help for an injury free and a successful season.”