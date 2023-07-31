Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey has completed his move to Romanian outfit CFR Cluj in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed a deal to join Cluj after leaving Israeli outfit Hapoel Umm al-Fahm.

"Club CFR 1907 Cluj announces the transfer of defensive midfielder Isaac Nortey! The Ghanaian footballer played in the last two seasons in Israel, at Hapoel Umm al-Fahm and Maccabi Bnei Reineh, for the latter team ticking off 14 matches in the first league in the previous season. We wish him welcome and many achievements with our club!," wrote the club on their official website, announcing the signing of the midfielder.

Nortey is expected to join his teammates this week as preparations begin for the Europa Conference League qualifier against Adana Demirspor.

He will play alongside compatriot Emmanuel Yeboah, who has been in red hot form for the Romanian giants in the ongoing campaign.