Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah scores in OH Leuven's heavy win in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah found the back of the net for OH Leuven who recorded a thumping 4-0 victory over Roeselare FC in the Belgian second-tier league on Saturday.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the first minute before Mathieu Maertens (brace) and Yanis Mbombo sealed the win for the Leuven.

The Right to Dream Academy product is on loan at Leuven from former English champions Leicester City who also happens to be the sister club of the Belgian side.

Saturday's appearance was his fourth of the season after five matchdays.

Sowah was once handed an invitation to the Ghana U17 team ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017.