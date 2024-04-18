GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Karimu Mahamud joins Latvia's Metta FC

Published on: 18 April 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Karimu Mahamud joins Latvia's Metta FC
Karimu Mahamud

Young Ghanaian midfielder Karimu Mahamud has made a significant move in his career, joining Latvia's top-flight team Metta.

The 20-year-old, formerly with UAE's Al-Taawon, has transitioned to his new club on a free transfer.

Mahamud, known for his prowess as a right winger, brings with him experience gained from his time at Shabab Reserve and Al-Taawon.

Mahamud has already made appearances for Metta in the early stages of the new season.

His arrival is anticipated to bolster the team's midfield and contribute to their aspirations in the league.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more