Ghanaian midfielder Karimu Mahamud joins Latvia's Metta FC

Young Ghanaian midfielder Karimu Mahamud has made a significant move in his career, joining Latvia's top-flight team Metta.

The 20-year-old, formerly with UAE's Al-Taawon, has transitioned to his new club on a free transfer.

Mahamud, known for his prowess as a right winger, brings with him experience gained from his time at Shabab Reserve and Al-Taawon.

Mahamud has already made appearances for Metta in the early stages of the new season.

His arrival is anticipated to bolster the team's midfield and contribute to their aspirations in the league.