Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku impresses in Peterborough victory

Published on: 19 April 2023
English-born attacking midfielder Kwame Poku helped his team Peterborough to earn a 2-1 victory over Accrington Stanley with a sublime assist in Tuesday night's League One encounter. 

After Aaron Pressley was denied the first goal for Accrington Stanley following a superb save from Will Norris, the visitors pressed aggressively until they found the net through Jamaican forward Jonson Clarke-Harris in the 23rd minute.

20 minutes later, Kwame Poku received a pass from Josh Knight, on the right flank, controlled it with his chest and calmed it down with his thigh toward the opponent's goal, and laid on a great through ball which found Ephron Mason-Clark in the penalty area who finished it off with a good strike to double the lead.

Sean McConville pulled one back in the 87th minute for Accrington Stanley but Peterborough were more determined as they remained compact to earn all three points.

Kwame Poku has now scored four goals and provided 10 assists in 33 appearances in the English League One.

Peterborough are fifth with 73 points after 43 matches. With three matches to go, they are in pole position to make it to the League One playoff

