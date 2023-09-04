Ghanaian midfielder Mark Osei Assinor scores first league goal for Zeleziarne Podbrezova in Slovakia

Ghanaian midfielder Mark Osei Assinor scored his very first league goal for FK Železiarne Podbrezová over the weekend when they lost to Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian Nike Liga.

Slovan came from behind to beat Podbrezova 3-2 with two late goals in the round 6 encounter at the Tehelne pole Stadium in Bratislava on Sunday.

Armenia international midfielder Tigran Barseghyan opened the scoring of the match by putting Slovan ahead in the 22nd minute.

Assinor came off the bench to get the equaliser for Podbrezova in the 78th minute after he was assisted by defender Peter Kovacik. He came 14 minutes after recess.

Podbrezova gained the advantage in the match in the 87th minute when Slovakian defender Marek Bartos got his name on the scoresheet.

Georgian defender Guram Kashia and Barseghyan scored twice in stoppage-time to claim victory for Slovan.

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari played 72 minutes of the match for Slovan after he was substituted for Nino Marcelli.

Assinor signed for Podbrezova this summer transfer. He has made four appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice in the process.