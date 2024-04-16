Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo sees red as Elfsborg suffer heavy defeat to Hammarby IF

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was sent off in the Swedish Allsvenskan game between IF Elfsborg and Hammarby on Monday night.

Baidoo was first cautioned in the 79th minute before a high foot incident later saw him get his marching orders.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder was lifting his leg for a ball when it met a Hammarby player in the air. Baidoo looked remorseful after the incident.

It was his first red card since moving to Sweden, having established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg suffered their first defeat of the season after a 3-0 loss on the road to Hammarby.

Nahir Besara opened the scoring for the host four minutes after the break before Viktor Djukanovic added the second 20 minutes later.

Jusef Erabi completed the win for the host with 14 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Baidoo had a good start to the campaign after scoring and providing an assist in the season opener.