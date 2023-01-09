Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu reacts after making Al Batin debut

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu is delighted after making his debut for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Batin.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder was announced the club's newest addition just 24 hours before their trip to Al Feyha. Salifu was handed a starting role and last 80 minutes as Al Batin shared the spoils with their hosts.

"You can’t fall if you don’t climb but there’s is no joy in living your whole life on the ground. Alhamdulilah Al Batin," he wrote after the game.

Al Batin secured their first point in six games after a 2-2 draw against Al Feyha on Saturday afternoon.

Hosts Al Feyha got off to a great start after Brazilian forward Paulinho netted the opener just 15 minutes into the game.

Al Batin responded seven minutes later through Yousef Al Shammari but Paulinho restored the lead just before half time.

Salifu, who worked tirelessly in the middle was replaced with ten minute remaining by Nawaf Al Sehimai.

Two minutes later, Andres Roa levelled for the league strugglers.

The draw is the second point for Al Batin in 12 matches this season in the Saudi Pro League.

Salifu joined the Saudi outfit on loean from Asante Kotoko till the end of the 2022/23 season.