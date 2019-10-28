Ghanaian midfielder Ruben Acquah shines as KV Reid stun Innsbruck in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Ruben Acquah was in top form as KV Reid defeated FC Wacker Innsbruck in the Austrian Erstse Divisie over the weekend.

The swashbuckling midfielder lasted the entire duration as Reid snatched a 3-2 win at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol.

Murat Satin opened the scoring for the home side 9 minutes into the game but Reid equalized and took the lead three minute before the break.

Julian Wiessmeier and Jefte ensured Reid were in the lead, however with just a minute to the break, Innsbruck leveled through Atsushi Zaizen.

KV Reid made sure they left the Tivoli stadion with all three points after Thomas Reifeltshammer netted a last gasped winner.

Acquah has been a regular for Reid since joining in the summer, playing six games and creating an assist.