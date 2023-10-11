GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah signs for Libyan club Al Suqur

Published on: 11 October 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah signs for Libyan club Al Suqur

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah has completed a transfer to Libyan top-flight club Al Suqur SC on a short-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Hawks on a free transfer, running until the end of the 2023-24 football season.

The Libyan club announced the deal on Wednesday evening after the midfielder passed his medical examination and putting pen to paper.

Mensah spent half of last season at Oman Club, helping them to finish at the 7th position at the end of the campaign.

The former Bechem United player had a one-and-half year stint at Kuwaiti side Al Fahaheel SC before moving to Oman in January this year.

Mensah previously played for Iraqi side Naft Missan, Petrojet SC in Egypt, Aswan SC, and Lebanese club Shabab Al Sahel between September 2018 and January 2022.

The workaholic footballer won the Ghana FA Cup title with Bechem before leaving Ghana for Lebanon for his first overseas adventure.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more