Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah signs for Libyan club Al Suqur

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah has completed a transfer to Libyan top-flight club Al Suqur SC on a short-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Hawks on a free transfer, running until the end of the 2023-24 football season.

The Libyan club announced the deal on Wednesday evening after the midfielder passed his medical examination and putting pen to paper.

Mensah spent half of last season at Oman Club, helping them to finish at the 7th position at the end of the campaign.

The former Bechem United player had a one-and-half year stint at Kuwaiti side Al Fahaheel SC before moving to Oman in January this year.

Mensah previously played for Iraqi side Naft Missan, Petrojet SC in Egypt, Aswan SC, and Lebanese club Shabab Al Sahel between September 2018 and January 2022.

The workaholic footballer won the Ghana FA Cup title with Bechem before leaving Ghana for Lebanon for his first overseas adventure.