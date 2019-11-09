Ghanaian Myron Boadu earns Netherlands call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ghana has lost in-form Myron Boadu to the Netherlands as the 18-year-old forward has earned a call up to the Dutch national team.

The Oranje will take on Northern Ireland and Estonia in the Euro 2020 qualifications next week.

The Amsterdam-born has been in scintillating born this season with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie and the Europa League.

Boadu has 13 goals and 10 assists in 21 games in competitions for AZ Alkmaar so far this season.

The talented youngster has played for Netherlands at the U15, U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels.

By Nuhu Adams