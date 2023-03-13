Ghanaian Politician Haruna Iddrisu acquires Ghana Premier League side Karela United

Ghanaian Politician Haruna Iddrisu has confirmed his investment in Ghana Premier League side Karela United.

The Ayinese-based club have been distressed off late due to financial difficulties and have been saved with this new investment.

The Member of Parliament was at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday to watch his new team take on Nsoatreman on match day 21.

Speaking to the supporters at half time, Haruna Iddrisu confirmed the club will not be relocated which had been a major worry for the supporters.

“We are credible people. You know Fatawu Issahaku is my player who was called to Qatar for Black Stars, he plays for Sporting Lisbon. We made some small money selling him to Lisbon. Part of the money is what I am investing in Karela United and part of it is what my staff together with Dr Baba and his contribution has contributed to support Karela United to improve management and the governance and for you to score”, the Member of Parliament of for Tamale South said.

He added: “So I want to thank you all the people of Nzema, Ayinese and the supporters. I assure we will not move the club from Ayinese”.

Karela United are currently in 14th place with 26 points on the Ghana Premier League table.