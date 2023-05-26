Ghanaian Prosper Kasim's goal secures victory for Birmingham Legion

Ghanaian forward Prosper Kasim delivered a match-winning performance as he scored the lone goal to secure all three points for his team, Birmingham Legion, in their home clash against Charlotte FC.

The victory propelled Birmingham Legion into the last eight of the 2023 USA Open Cup competition.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute of the match when Kasim calmly found the back of the net, displaying his composure and finishing skills. His goal proved to be decisive, as Birmingham Legion held on to their lead until the final whistle.

Kasim, a 26-year-old attacker, showcased his talent and endurance by featuring for the entire duration of the game. His contribution played a vital role in guiding his side to a crucial home victory against their opponents.

This goal adds to Kasim's tally in the ongoing USA Open Cup competition, taking his total to two goals. Additionally, he has been influential in the USL Championship, providing four assists for Birmingham Legion this season.