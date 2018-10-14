Ghanaian quintet to work under new coach at Guinean giants Horoya AC

Horoya AC's Ghanaian quintet Brefo Mensah, Sebe Baffour Kyei, Ocansey Mandela, Godfred Asante and Patrick Razak will be working under a new coach for the 2018/2019 campaign.

Former Syli Nationale head coach Patrice Neveu has been announced as the new trainer for the Red and Whites after signing a two years deal on Thursday.

Neveu is replacing compatriot Victor Zvunka who parted ways with the Guinean champions last week following their exit in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The 64 year-old French tactician has been tasked to win all domestic trophies and also guide the ambitious club to a CAF Champions League semi-finals berth.

By: Nuhu Adams