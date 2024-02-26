Ghanaian Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores crucial goal for Hamburger SV

Ghanaian striker Ransford-Yeboah KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer scored a crucial goal for Hamburger SV in their 1-0 win over Elversberg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old attacker, who has been capped by Ghana at senior level, found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to give his side the lead and ultimately secure all three points.

Despite a goalless first half, KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer's strike proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Hamburger SV recorded their fourth win of the campaign.

The victory moved the team up to 12th place in the league table, just five points adrift of the promotion playoff spot.

KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer has registered one goal and two assists in 19 appearances thus far, mostly coming off the bench.