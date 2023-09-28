Ghanaian referee Rita Boateng-Nkansah to handle FIFA U20 WWC qualifier between Burkina Faso and Morocco

Ghanaian referee, Rita Ama Boateng-Nkansah has been appointed for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier between Burkina Faso and Morocco in El Jadida.

The referee will be assisted by compatriots Alice Farizua Chakule and Mary Tei with Juliet Appiah serving as the fourth official.

Florence Marie Aimée Biagui from Senegal will be the Match Commissioner for the match.

Burkina Faso and Morocco are hoping to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup for the first time.

The game has been scheduled for October 13, 2023.

Boateng-Nkansah is one of the fastest rising female referee in Ghana and this is seen as a huge move for her career.