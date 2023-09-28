GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian referee Rita Boateng-Nkansah to handle FIFA U20 WWC qualifier between Burkina Faso and Morocco

Published on: 28 September 2023
Ghanaian referee Rita Boateng-Nkansah to handle FIFA U20 WWC qualifier between Burkina Faso and Morocco

Ghanaian referee, Rita Ama Boateng-Nkansah has been appointed for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier between Burkina Faso and Morocco in El Jadida. 

The referee will be assisted by compatriots Alice Farizua Chakule  and Mary Tei with Juliet Appiah serving as the fourth official.

Florence Marie Aimée Biagui from Senegal will be the Match Commissioner for the match.

Burkina Faso and Morocco are hoping to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup for the first time.

The game has been scheduled for October 13, 2023.

Boateng-Nkansah is one of the fastest rising female referee in Ghana and this is seen as a huge move for her career.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more