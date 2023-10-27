Ghanaian starlet Mathew Anim Cudjoe scores impactful goal in Dundee United's demolition of Arbroath

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe came off the bench to score for Dundee United in their monstrous victory over Arbroath FC in the Scottish Championship on Friday.

The 19-year-old midfielder rounded off a 6-0 devastating triumph against Arbroath at the Tannadice Park in Dundee in a round 10 encounter.

Forward Louis Moult got the opening goal of the match to put Dundee ahead seven minutes after kickoff.

Ross Docherty doubled the lead seven minutes later before young forward Kai Fotheringham increased the advantage two minutes to the halfway mark.

Tony Watt added his name amongst the scoring list twelve minutes after recess. Moult got his second goal of the match afterwards.

Anim Cudjoe was brought on in the game in the 63rd minute, taking the place of Watt. He scored the final goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Dundee continue to lead the league standings with 24 points from 10 games as their push promotion to the Scottish Premier League at the end of the campaign intensifies.

The Ghana youth international has been impressive in the 2023-24 season, scoring four times and providing two assists in 7 appearances in the Scottish Championship.