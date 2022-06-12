Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu makes permanent switch to newly promoted Rio Ave in Portugal

Ghanaian attacker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has completed a permanent switch to newly promoted Portuguese Primera Liga side Rio Ave, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Yakubu has penned down a three-year contract with Rio Ave tying him to the club until June 2025 after joining from Vitória Guimarães for a fee reported to be 1 million Euros.

Rio Ave triggered the option to buy clause following an impressive performances from the 23-year-old forward during his loan spell at the club in the 2021-22 season.

Yakubu played a significant role to help Rio Ave gain promotion to the Portuguese top-flight after winning the Liga Portugal 2 with his 11 goals in 33 appearances.

He also scored 4 goals in 6 matches for Rio Ave in the Allianz Cup and the Taça de Portugal competitions.

Yakubu was loaned to Estoril Praia in the 2020-21 campaign where he also helped the club to secure promotion from the Portuguese second-tier to the top division by netting 12 goals in 28 matches.

The highly-rated youngster left Ghanaian side Charity Stars to join FC Vizela U19 in 2016 before being promoted the first team a year later.

He signed for Vitória Guimarães in July 2019 for around 200,000 Euros after a successful loan spell at club's B side having bagged 11 goals in 28 games in the Portuguese second-tier in the 2018-19 season.