Ghanaian striker Daniel Adade wins top scorer award in East Timor top-flight league

Ghanaian striker Daniel Adade has been crowned the top scorer of the top-flight league of the tiny Asian country country of East Timor.

The former Dreams FC attacker clinched the Golden Boot award in the relatively unknown football country after the league ended over the weekend.

The 24-year-old gifted goal-getter was handed the award on Monday night after scroing 12 Goals in 13 appearances for Assalam Football Club.

The nimble footed Ghanaian striker flourished on the local scene while playing for Istanbul FC and Dreams FC.

He left the shores of Ghana to East Timor where he signed his first international contract with Zebra FC for the 2016/2017 season before moving to his current employers Assalam FC.

Meanwhile his Ghanaian compatriots Nathaniel Agbodzo(goalkeeper) and Ismael Adams (midfielder) won the 2019 League Title with Lalenok United FC.

Lalenok United Futebol Clube, commonly known as Lalenok United is an East Timorese football club based in Dili.

The team plays in the Liga Futebol Amadora Primeira Divisao, after finishing runners up and being promoted from the Segunda Divisao in 2018.

In 2019 the team won the Primeira Divisso title, finishing the season with a total of 30 points.