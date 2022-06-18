Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract with English side Arsenal

Soon-to-be Ghana striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract with English Premier League side Arsenal in what is a massive boost for his career.

The 23-year-old, who was due to be out of contract at the end of the month, sealed the deal on Saturday with just about two weeks before his existing contract was scheduled to expire.

The decision to sign a new deal with the London-based club ends several months of uncertainty over his future with the club.

With his club future now firmly settled, Nketiah can now focus on switching nationality to play for Ghana - the country of his parents following his decision to commit to the West African country.

Nketiah played 92 first-team matches for Arsenal, scoring 23 goals iin the process since he made his first-team appearance 2017.

He was in blistering form towards the end of last season, starting Arsenal's last eight league games and scoring five goals.

"I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us," said manager Mikel Arteta following the youngster's signing of the contract.

"He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."