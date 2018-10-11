GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi set to sign new contract with Italian side Spezia Calcio

Published on: 11 October 2018
Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi set to sign new contract with Italian side Spezia Calcio
Emmanuel Gyasi is ready for Italy switch

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Spezia following his impressive displays this season.  

According to reports from Il Secolo XIX in the coming days, the Italian-Ghanaian striker should sign the new agreement with La Spezia until June 2022.

Gyasi has been a member of the Ligurian club since summer 2016.

He has played on loan with Pistoiese in recent seasons and SudTirol before returning to Liguria last August.

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances thus far, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations