Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi set to sign new contract with Italian side Spezia Calcio

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Spezia following his impressive displays this season.

According to reports from Il Secolo XIX in the coming days, the Italian-Ghanaian striker should sign the new agreement with La Spezia until June 2022.

Gyasi has been a member of the Ligurian club since summer 2016.

He has played on loan with Pistoiese in recent seasons and SudTirol before returning to Liguria last August.

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances thus far, scoring a goal and providing two assists.