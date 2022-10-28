Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi to make 200th Spezia appearance

Emmanuel Gyasi is set to make his 200th appearance for Italian side Spezia and the Ghanaian striker admits to being proud.

The Spezia captain will start the Serie A match against Fiorentina on Sunday. It will be his 200th match for the club since joining in 2016.

Both teams have won just one of their last five league games, and Gyasi predicts a difficult match is confident.

He said, "We will face a strong team, but we are training well."

Gyasi, who joined Spezia from Pistoiese, has made 199 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists, and he is looking forward to reaching the 200-game mark.

"My 200 appearances in La Spezia? I'm proud of it," he added.