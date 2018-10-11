Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei relishes competition at RC Lens

Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei is looking forward to competing for a place in RC Lens' starting line-up after getting off the mark over the weekend.

Kyei joined the Black and Gold lads on a season-long loan in the summer from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

The 22-year-old opened his scoring account over weekend by grabbing the winning goal in their 2-1 win over AJ Auxurre.

According to Kyei, he joined the club to play regular football and is relishing the competition he will be facing to achieve his aim.

"Yes, I really aspire to to get back on my feet. It's been 2 years since I only play end of games and I need a full season. Here, the competition is healthy. It will help me to progress again. And to find the elite."