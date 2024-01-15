Ghanaian striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni signs for Dogan Turk Birligi in Northern Cyprus

Ghanaian forward Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has left Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 24-year-old has completed a move to Northern Cypriot club Dogan TÃ¼rk Birligi on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Wontah Konkoni, who signed for Yanga in July last year from Bechem United after an impressive spell in Ghana Premier League, didn't live up to expectations.

The lanky striker will revert to Yanga after his loan stint in the Northern Cyprus.

"Best of luck to Hafiz KonKoni who has joined Dogan TÃ¼rk Birligi Cyprus on loan until the end of the season," a club statement on X reads.

Konkoni managed to score one goal in five appearances for Tanzanian champions in the CAF Champions League, as they play in the group stages for the first time in so many years.

Yanga recently signed Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah from Bechem United as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.