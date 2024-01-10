Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah scores brace as Kerala Blasters secure victory in Indian Super Cup

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah played a pivotal role in Kerala Blasters' triumph over Shillong Lajong FC in the Indian Super Cup, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and contributing to a convincing victory.

Peprah made a mark early in the game, netting the first goal in the 14th minute with a clinical finish. Seizing a diligent pass from Dimitrios Diamantakos, Peprah confidently found the back of the net, propelling the Tuskers into an early lead.

Undeterred, the former King Faisal doubled the advantage just 12 minutes later, skillfully chesting in a deflected cross from Prabir Das. This left Shillong Lajong scrambling to counter the dynamic attacks led by the Ghanaian forward.

Despite the Red Dragons' resilience, the Blasters maintained control. Shillong Lajong earned a penalty in the 28th minute, converted calmly by Captain Renan Paulinho, reigniting hopes for the opposition.

The second half saw Kerala Blasters intensifying their pressure. Aimen, rising high in the box, connected with Daisuke's precise cross in the 47th minute, securing a thumping header to reestablish the Blasters' dominance.

The victory sets the stage for Kerala Blasters, who are scheduled to face Jamshedpur FC in another Super Cup game at home on January 15.

Kwame Peprah's stellar performance underscores his rise in performance despite initially struggling to find his feet.