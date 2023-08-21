Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah seals move to Indian club Kerala Blasters

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has completed a move to Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The former King Faisal Babes player has signed a two-year contract with Blasters subject to passing medical after he was released by the South African giants.

Peprah is moving to India on a free transfer after his purported move to the Israeli Premier League outfit Hapoel Hadera failed to materialise.

The 22-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Maritzburg United in the South African Premier League, playing 14 times and scoring once.

Peprah made the move to Maritzburg after struggling with playing minutes at Pirates, having made just five appearances before the move.

The youngster was impressive during his first season at the Sea Robbers after scoring 9 goals in 38 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

He was named the Pirates' Young Player of the season and also shortlisted for the South African Premiership Young Player of the Season award in his debut season.

He joined Pirates in August 2021 in a deal where King Faisal earned around US$200,000.