Ghanaian striker Nana Akosah-Bempah scored a fine brace as Cape Town City recorded an emphatic 5-1 away victory over Maritzburg United in South Africa's Reserve League on Sunday.

His goals helped Cape Town claim a second successive win.

The 21-year-old was born in the United States of America to Ghanaian parents but has been in South Africa for the past 10 years.

He has previously been on a short-term attachment with English club Manchester City’s youth team.