Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle scores on debut for English side Newport

English-born Ghanaian attacker Omar Bogle scored on his debut for English side Newport on Saturday.

Newport came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Sutton on the opening day of the EFL League Two season, with Bogle scoring the equaliser.

Omar Bugiel, a Lebanese striker, had given the home side a welcome 24th-minute lead with a clinical close-range strike.

Bogle levelled for the visitors in the 38th minute with a header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend made a spectacular save to keep midfielder Robert Milson's thunderous left-foot free-kick from finding the net.

As the home side pushed for an early goal, Enzio Boldewijin twice shot wide before Bugiel pounced to slot in after Will Randall-powerful Hurren's shot hit the bar and fell perfectly into his path.

On the half-hour mark, Bogle rifled wide with a powerful left-foot effort, while Bugiel had a shot blocked.

But a leveller came when Bogle lost his marker and headed into the bottom left corner.

The 28-year-old agreed a two-year deal to join the Exiles for an undisclosed fee in June.