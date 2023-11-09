Ghanaian striker Yakubu Ibrahim Nassam eyes Golden Boot in Hong Kong

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Ibrahim Nassam has announced his ambition to win the Hong Kong Premier League Golden Boot this season.

The former under-20 player, who currently leads the scoring chart with eight goals and four assists in seven games, expressed his determination to achieve the feat in an interview with Kickoffghana.com.

Ibrahim's impressive form has made him a fan favourite in Hong Kong, and his quest for the Golden Boot promises to be an exciting storyline for the remainder of the season.

"My target is to end the season winning the Golden Boot," Ibrahim said. "Basically I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to score goals in the Hong Kong Premier League but hard work is doing the magic for me. It's really nice to score in front of the amazing fans."

With 13 points from seven matches, B.C Rangers are currently placed fourth on the league table. Ibrahim's impressive form has played a significant role in the team's success, and he remains focused on helping his side climb higher up the standings.