GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Ibrahim Nassam eyes Golden Boot in Hong Kong

Published on: 09 November 2023
Ghanaian striker Yakubu Ibrahim Nassam eyes Golden Boot in Hong Kong

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Ibrahim Nassam has announced his ambition to win the Hong Kong Premier League Golden Boot this season.

The former under-20 player, who currently leads the scoring chart with eight goals and four assists in seven games, expressed his determination to achieve the feat in an interview with Kickoffghana.com.

Ibrahim's impressive form has made him a fan favourite in Hong Kong, and his quest for the Golden Boot promises to be an exciting storyline for the remainder of the season.

"My target is to end the season winning the Golden Boot," Ibrahim said. "Basically I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to score goals in the Hong Kong Premier League but hard work is doing the magic for me. It's really nice to score in front of the amazing fans."

With 13 points from seven matches, B.C Rangers are currently placed fourth on the league table. Ibrahim's impressive form has played a significant role in the team's success, and he remains focused on helping his side climb higher up the standings.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more