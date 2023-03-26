Ghanaian teen Charles Sagoe Jr continues impressive form with goal for Arsenal U21s

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 March 2023
Charles Sagoe Jr, the English-born Ghanaian forward, scored a goal as Arsenal earned a point against Blackburn in the Premier League 2 Division 1 on Saturday.

Sagoe Jr opened the scoring within 10 minutes with a clever finish at the near post after a line-breaking pass from Matt Smith.

However, Blackburn responded well with Harry Leonard testing Hubert Grazcyk with a header and Jared Harlock almost scoring an equalizer, but for Zach Awe's defensive intervention.

Sagoe Jr is now the leading scorer for Arsenal U21s in the Premier League 2 this season with five goals. He joined Arsenal in 2020 and has progressed from their youth ranks to the U18 and now the U21 team, where he continues to develop into a fine player.

His development has been so fast that he recently earned first-team experience, training with Mikel Arteta's men ahead of a Premier League game.

Both England and Ghana are keeping a close eye on the 18-year-old, as he is eligible to represent either country.

