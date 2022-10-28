Ghanaian teen forward Daniel Owusu scores in First Vienna home victory over Vorwarts Steyr

Ghanaian teenager Daniel Owusu scored his second goal in the Austrian 2. Liga for First Vienna in their home triumph against Vorwarts Steyr on Friday.

The 19-year-old forward the third goal of the matchday 14 encounter for First as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Hohe Warte Stadium.

Defender Stephan Auer got the opening goal of the match for the hosts as early as the 9th minute before the lead was doubled ten minutes later forward Nils Zatl.

Owusu registered his name on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute after connecting a pass from Bosnian forward Cedomir Bumbic.

Zatl scored again to round off the victory for First with a goal in the stoppage. The win takes First to the 3rd place on the league standings.

Owusu is on a season-long loan from RedBull Salzburg and has managed to score twice after 8 appearances in the Austrian second-tier this campaign.