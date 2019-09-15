Ghanaian teen Nana Antwi marks Lille debut in draw against Epinal FC

Ghanaian teenage sensation Nana Kwame Antwi made his debut for LOSC Lille B in their goalless draw with Epinal FC in the French National League on Saturday.

Antwi, 19, gave a good account of himself in the entire 90 minutes he played.

The marauding right-back joined French side from Armenian top-flight side FC Lori Vanadzor on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Antwi had a tremendous season at FC Lori in the Armenian top-flight league with a goal in 33 matches last season.

Antwi played for the Ghana U17 during the qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship but failed to make the final squad for the tournament.